Millwall boss Gary Rowett has confirmed the club haven’t received a bid near their valuation for Jed Wallace.

The winger has been at the club since 2017, making 243 appearances and contributing to 88 goals (41 goals and 43 assists).

Recent reports (Sky Sports Transfer Centre Live, 05/01/21, 11:33) have linked Wallace with a move away from The Den as his contract expires in the upcoming season.

League rivals Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old, with Steve Cooper keen to bring in a winger. Middlesbrough and Sheffield United have also been linked, with Turkish giants Besiktas linked potentially offering a pre-contract.

Rowett plays down a move away

Ahead of the Lions’ game with Forest on Saturday, Rowett refused to speak on the possibility of Wallace joining the Reds, but did make a comment on the valuation.

He said: “I’ve been quite clear on our stance, we don’t want to lose Jed but from a business aspect I understand for the club it’s not ideal if he goes for nothing in the summer.

“But if he helps us get in the top six the last four months of the season then that’s what happens.

“Nothing’s changed, really, on that in the last week. We haven’t had an offer that’s anywhere near the club’s valuation and that’s always the first step to any deal.”

Where will Wallace be next?

Cooper’s job’s at Forest has been brilliant so far, with the Midlands side now sitting in ninth despite being in the relegation zone when the former-Swansea City boss arrived.

A famous FA Cup win over Arsenal last weekend perfectly demonstrated their progress under Cooper. Wallace has been one of Millwall’s best players this season and has the attributes to fit in at the City Ground – should a move be available, then it could prove a really fitful one for Forest.