Lincoln City have recruited Swansea City forward Liam Cullen on loan until the end of the season, it has been confirmed.

Cullen, 22, becomes the second young Swansea attacker to link up with Lincoln City.

Swans teammate Morgan Whittaker made a temporary move to Sincil Bank earlier this month, and Michael Appleton has now further bolstered his attacking ranks with a deal for Cullen.

As announced on the club’s official website, the Welshman joins Lincoln on loan until the end of the season. After Whittaker, he becomes the second signing of their January transfer window.

Rival interest…

Lincoln weren’t the only League One side in the chase for Cullen’s services this month, so Appleton will be pleased to have fended off interest from elsewhere.

It was claimed last month that Portsmouth were also interested in the former Wales U21 international and Cullen confirmed upon the announcement of his move that “other clubs” were keen. However, he stated that “none showed the desire that Lincoln did”, playing a big role in his decision to link up with the Imps.

Championship experience…

Cullen brings a solid amount of Championship experience to the Imps’ attacking ranks.

He has played 38 times for Swansea’s senior side since making his way through the youth ranks. Although he has only managed four goals, the majority of his appearances have come as a substitute.

While starting for the youth sides, Cullen managed an impressive tally of 21 goals and six assists in 55 games for the U23s and netted 16 goals in 22 outings for the U18s.