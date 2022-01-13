Hull City make move for Fenerbahce midfielder Miha Zajc
Hull City have made an offer for Fenerbahce midfielder Miha Zajc, reports Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.
Hull City are apparently trying to lure the Slovenia international to the Championship.
The Tigers are in the process of being taken over by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali and are already eyeing up potential signings through their proposed new director of football Tan Kesler.
One of which could potentially be Zajc, according to journalist Sabuncuoglu who has tweeted:
Hull City, Miha Zajc için resmi teklif yaptı.
Who is Zajc?
Zajc has been a regular in midfield for Turkish giants Fenerbahce during the first-half of this season and has made 23 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three goals.
He joined the Super Lig side in 2019 and spent the last campaign out on loan with Serie A side Genoa.
The midfielder started his career in his native Slovenia with spells at Interblock and Olimpija Ljubljana before moving to Italy to join Empoli in 2017.
He then spent two years with the Tuscany-based club and played a key role in their promotion from Serie B during his time there.
Fenerbahce forked out £3.15 million to land him (as per Transfermarkt) and he still has another year left on his contract.
Where would he fit in at Hull?
Hull have an abundance of strong options in the centre of midfield such as Richie Smallwood, George Honeyman and Greg Docherty and Zajc would add competition and depth to that department if he made the move to East Yorkshire.
The Tigers have also been linked with a move for Regan Slater from Sheffield United which suggests that it is an area Grant McCann wants to add bodies to.