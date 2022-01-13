Hull City have made an offer for Fenerbahce midfielder Miha Zajc, reports Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Hull City are apparently trying to lure the Slovenia international to the Championship.

The Tigers are in the process of being taken over by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali and are already eyeing up potential signings through their proposed new director of football Tan Kesler.

One of which could potentially be Zajc, according to journalist Sabuncuoglu who has tweeted:

Hull City, Miha Zajc için resmi teklif yaptı. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) January 13, 2022