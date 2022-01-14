Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed that attacker Louie Sibley is part of his plans moving forward.

Sibley, 20, has been at the club since he joined the Under-8s and made his professional debut in the Carabao Cup against Scunthorpe United in 2019.

Since then he has appeared 65 times for the club, scoring seven and assisting four goals. This season, Sibley featured in 15 of Derby’s opening 17 league games before picking up an injury.

Lions move in for talented midfielder

In a report from London News Online, Championship-rivals Millwall had an initial bid for Sibley rejected – a bid which Rooney described as “ridiculous”.

Whilst it isn’t clear whether the Lions will make another bid, Sibley’s future seems to have been cleared up in Rooney’s pre-Sheffield United press conference on Thursday.

On the midfielder, the Rams boss said: “Louie Sibley’s back in training and he’s a big part of my plans.”

Can Sibley influence a Derby miracle?

Derby’s torrid time at the start of the season has been well-documented. Despite being deducted 21 points, the Rams have pulled their way back and are now only 11 points from safety with 21 games remaining.

Rooney has often deployed a 4-2-3-1 system this season. In their most recent league game against Reading, academy duo Liam Thompson and Max Bird sat in midfield.

Sibley’s experience runs longer than Thompson, who only made his senior debut in January last season, meaning his influence on this Derby team could be helpful.

His hat-trick against Millwall behind closed doors was a brilliant example of his qualities and if he can get back to fitness, a spot in Rooney’s side could be his.