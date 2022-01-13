Coventry City have confirmed the departure of Wesley Jobello, who leaves after the mutual termination of his contract.

Jobello, 27, joined the Sky Blues in the summer of 2019.

The move opened the door for him to play outside of France for the first time. Prior to joining Coventry City, Jobello had spent time on the books with Marseille’s youth academy as well as Clermont Foot and GFC Ajaccio.

However, after two-and-a-half years on the books with Coventry, the departure of Jobello has been confirmed.

As announced on the club’s official website, the Martinique international has left the club after his contract was brought to an end by mutual consent. The agreement to terminate the contract opens to door for Jobello to search for a new club on a free transfer.

Jobello’s time with Coventry City

Able to feature on both the left and right-wing, Jobello arrived before the start of the 2019/20 campaign and started in the Sky Blues’ first 10 League One games that season. He managed one goal and one assist in those games before an ACL injury left him sidelined for the rest of the season.

Since returning to fitness, the winger has been unable to break back into Mark Robins’ side. Overall, Jobello played 14 times for Coventry, with his last outing coming in February 2021, making a brief substitute appearance in a 2-1 loss against Nottingham Forest.

Now, with his departure confirmed, the former France youth international will be hoping to settle at a new club and kick his career back into action.