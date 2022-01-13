Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed that striker Sam Baldock will leave the club when his short-term deal ends next week.

The experienced forward signed for the Rams in the summer alongside Phil Jagielka.

After scoring twice in 13 Championship games under Rooney, Baldock’s short time at Pride Park will come to an end when his deal ends, leaving Derby with one less number in attack.

Rooney confirmed the decision ahead of Saturday’s game with Sheffield United, saying that “it hasn’t quite worked out on the pitch” for Baldock this season.

The Rams boss also confirmed that the club is speaking to Jagielka about extending his stay.

Derby’s striker situation?

With Baldock set to depart, Rooney’s attacking options are now at its bare bones.

Teenager Luke Plange has been a shining light for the bottom club, scoring two goals in five appearances – including the winner against Blackpool before Christmas.

Colin Kazim-Richards is also an option, with the Turkish forward scoring three goals this season.

In the meantime…

Whilst things on the pitch have been eye-catching for Derby, despite their 21-point deduction, Rooney’s side will be determined to continue their form as they aim to beat all the odds and escape relegation.

They currently sit on 11 points, 11 behind Reading outside the relegation zones with 21 games remaining. Rooney’s side have demonstrated with victories over AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion that they have quality within their side.

They remain under a transfer embargo as things stand, with administrators saying players can be signed within the restrictions, meaning they can sign free agents and loan deals without a fee.