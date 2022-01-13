Lincoln City will eye up a new centre-back signing after Lewis Montsma suffered a potentially serious injury against Oxford United.

Montsma, 23, was forced off 39 minutes into Lincoln City’s 2-0 win over Oxford United last week.

It is feared that the key defender could have suffered a serious knee injury after being helped off and now, Lincolnshire Live has reported that the Imps will look to sign another centre-back in the midst of the blow.

The report states that Montsma, who has been a big hit since arriving from The Netherlands in the summer of 2020, is set to undergo a scan at the end of this week, stating that the injury doesn’t look good.

If so, a new addition will be of great importance, with only TJ Eyoma and Regan Poole available at centre-back against Sunderland on Tuesday night.

The Imps’ centre-back options

Michael Appleton also has Joe Walsh and Adam Jackson on the books at Sincil Bank, but both have been sidelined for much of the season.

Although Poole was able to slot in at centre-back against Sunderland, Appleton predominantly deploys him as a right-back, while Eyoma has played in both roles for much of his career.

Promising signs…

While the news of Montsma’s injury will be a big blow to the Imps, Lincoln’s activity in the window so far is a reason for encouragement.

A loan deal for Morgan Whittaker was sealed quickly and his Swansea City teammate Liam Cullen looks likely to follow him to Lincoln, making it two signings in as many weeks providing the deal goes through.

If they’re able to seal a deal for a new centre-back in a similar fashion, Appleton’s centre-back options should be boosted sooner rather than later.