MK Dons have completed the signing of Chelsea’s young goalkeeper Jamie Cumming on loan.

Cumming has spent the first half of the season with Gillingham, picking up more senior game time away from Chelsea.

The ‘keeper managed four clean sheets in 22 games for the Gills, who have endured a challenging season so far.

Now, following his time at Priestfield, it has been confirmed that Cumming has linked up with League One rivals MK Dons for the rest of the season.

As announced on the club’s official website, MK have recruited the 22-year-old, bringing him in following Andrew Fisher’s move to Russell Martin’s Swansea City.

Cumming’s career to date

The Winchester-born shot-stopper has been a part of Chelsea’s esteemed youth academy for his entire career, playing frequently for their youth sides.

Cumming kept an impressive 19 clean sheets in 28 games for their U18s before stepping up to the U23s, where he has managed another 15 clean sheets in 44 outings.

Although he is still waiting on his senior debut for the Stamford Bridge outfit, Cumming picked up valuable first-team experience with Stevenage last season. He managed 17 clean sheets in 46 games for the club, conceding 46 goals.

This season has been more challenging given Gillingham’s struggles, but it will have helped his development and it has provided more valuable senior experience. Now, he will be hoping to make an impact with Liam Manning’s side, who will be keen for Cumming to nail down the number one spot after Fisher’s departure.