Middlesbrough defender Jack Robinson has extended his loan deal at Yeovil Town, the Championship club have revealed.

Middlesbrough allowed Robinson to join non-league side Yeovil on a short-term loan, but all parties have agreed for the deal to be extended until the end of the campaign.

Initially this was set to come to an end this month, but with no immediate plans for Robinson at the Riverside, Boro felt it best to allow the 20-year-old to continue his development at Huish Park.

Since signing in the summer, Robinson has gone on to make 10 appearances for Yeovil. He has had to deal with a serious injury, which saw him sidelined for two months, yet he did return to action earlier this month.

The left-back, who can also play at centre-back, has played twice in the Middlesbrough first-team and is highly rated on Teesside.

He is seen as a long-term option but finds himself in competition with the likes of Marc Bola and Neil Taylor at the Riverside and so may need to bide his time.

Robinson’s short-term goal however will be to help his loan side Yeovil gain promotion back into the Football League.

They currently sit in 11th in the National League and eight points outside of the top six and a place in the play-offs.

He will be hoping to feature when the Glovers take on Needham Market in the FA Trophy this weekend, before they get their league proceedings back underway with a home game against Wrexham the following Saturday.