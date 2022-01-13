Three League One clubs have been credited with an ‘interest’ in Coventry City midfielder Jordan Shipley, as per a report from Coventry Telegraph.

Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Shrewsbury Town have all reportedly shown interest in the midfielder this transfer window as his time at Coventry seem to be coming to an end.

Shipley, 24, has been an unused substitute in 14 Championship games this season but played 66 minutes in the Sky Blues’ 1-0 FA Cup triumph over Derby County.

The Coventry Telegraph claim all three clubs are interested in the midfielder this winter.

Current situation at Coventry

Shipley has made over 150 appearances for Coventry after coming through the club’s academy.

With his contract expiring in the summer, Coventry runs the risk of losing him for nothing in June if a deal isn’t concluded to see him stay at the Ricoh Arena or for him to move elsewhere.

Last season, Shipley played 27 times in the Championship, scoring three goals and assisting two. But Mark Robins has opted for summer signing Ben Sheaf to partner Jamie Allen in midfield this season.

At a crossroads of his career

A move this transfer window could be the move Shipley needs to reignite his career. He has proven he can perform in the Championship and League One, making him a perfect fit for either of the teams.

With Oxford sat in the play-offs, a move to a club looking to gain promotion could be an attractive move for Shipley, with former Coventry kit man and player liaison officer Andy Harvey already at the club.

There are further links at the other two clubs, with Amadou Bakayoko at Bolton and Marko Marosi at Shrewsbury, two players who Shipley knows well from their in Warwickshire.