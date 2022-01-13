Sheffield Wednesday have joined the race to secure the loan signing of Brighton & Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts, according to Brighton & Hove Independent.

The League One side are reported to have moved ahead of Championship sides Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and Swansea City in signing the Albion man.

Roberts, 19, has featured six times for Graham Potter’s side and has been named on the bench for eight Premier League games this season.

The Brighton & Hove Independent claim that Darren Moore is keen to bring in the centre-back, with the hope to add more quality to his back-line.

Current defensive situation at Wednesday…

Wednesday are 9th in League One and sit six points behind the play-offs spot after 24 games of the season.

They have managed only two wins in their previous six leagues games, conceding nine goals in the process – showcasing their defensive problems.

A back three has been Moore’s style this season, with Marvin Johnson, Cheyenne Dunkley and Liam Palmer all featuring in at least 15 games.

But ahead of them is a lack of quality, with 20-year-old Ciaran Brennan only making six appearances and Dominic Iorfa not featuring since October.

Roberts impressed the staff at Brighton with his Carabao Cup outings against Cardiff, Swansea and Leicester City.

The right time to move for Roberts?

Opportunities in Brighton’s first team have been limited for Roberts recently and they could remain hard to come by in the second half of the season.

Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster and Shane Duffy are edging closer to fitness, meaning Roberts is in seek of first-team minutes away from the club.

The report suggests a Championship loan move is the preferred option, but the Premier League side are said to be impressed with how Moore helped Taylor Richards improve when he was on loan at Doncaster Rovers.