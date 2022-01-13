Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has revealed the Hatters are not interested in signing Wigan Athletic winger Jordan Jones.

Earlier this week, TEAMtalk claimed Luton Town were among a number of sides eyeing the Northern Irishman.

Derby County, Barnsley, Reading and Blackpool have also been linked with the Wigan Athletic man. However, Nathan Jones has now moved to make the Hatters’ stance clear.

As quoted by Luton Today, Jones has issued a firm stance on the links, stating that the Championship side are not looking to bring in a new left-winger this month.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Absolutely not. “Not because we don’t like him, but we’re not looking in that area. You could name a load, but there’s not many if I’m honest that we’re looking at and not many names that has gone ‘bang.’

“If someone comes up that we feel, ‘wow, that’s what we’re looking for now, a little bit wow,’ not just bodies.”

Luton’s options out wide

Given that the Hatters have a solid number of options out on the wing, it would be a surprise to see them recruit another this month.

Jordan Clark, Fred Onyedinma and Carlos Mendes Gomes are all capable of playing on either the left or right-hand side. Not only that but Admiral Muskwe has been deployed out on the wing before as well, while Cameron Jerome started on the left wing in Luton’s 4-0 win over Harrogate Town in the FA Cup.

Jones’ firm statement on the links with the Wigan Athletic man shows Luton aren’t just going to be recruiting players for the sake of it this month. The only signings will be players who can come in and have an impact at the club, rather than just signing players because the window is open.