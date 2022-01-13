Tottenham Hotspur have made an enquiry for Peterborough United youngster Benjamin Mensah, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 13.01.21, 12.46).

The full-back is being eyed by Spurs in this transfer window.

Mensah, 19, has been identified by the Premier League side as a potential addition for their Under-23s set-up this winter.

Sky Sports also claim that he has interest from a number of other clubs as well meaning the Posh could face a battle to keep hold of him.

Peterborough story so far

Mensah spent time in the academy at Aston Villa before switching to Peterborough and has since risen up through the ranks at London Road.

The teenager has been a key player for the Championship side at various youth levels over the past few years and made his senior debut in an EFL Trophy clash against Cambridge United in November 2019.

He penned his first professional contract at the age of 17 in December 2020 and has since played a further three times for Darren Ferguson’s men.

What now?

Spurs are believed to be keen and could try and tempt Peterborough into cashing in on him before the end of the transfer window.

The Posh have a big decision to make on his future and they need to take into account the fact that his chances of breaking into their side are much greater than they would be at a Premier League club.

Mensah isn’t the only gem who has been risen up through Peterborough’s academy recently, with the likes Harrison Burrows and Ricky-Jade Jones enjoying plenty of game time over recent seasons.