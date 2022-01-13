Middlesbrough trio Folarin Balogun, Aaron Connelly and Caolan Boyd-Munce are all in line for their league debuts this weekend, according to Berkshire Live.

Middlesbrough are having a good run of form, winning four in a row in all competitions, and unbeaten in seven.

Their recent run has seen them get within touching distance of the top six, and a win against Reading could see them jump into the play-off places if other results go their way.

Boro will be able to call upon three new players when they face the Royals this weekend, with Folarin Balogun, Aaron Connelly and Caolan Boyd-Munce all in line to make their league debuts.

Boyd-Munce has already made his Boro bow having featured in the 3-2 win over Mansfield last Saturday.

The former Birmingham City midfielder scored in his first appearance and will be hoping he did enough to be in manager Chris Wilder’s thoughts when it comes to his team selection against Reading.

There is an ever-growing competition for places at Boro at present, with Boyd-Munce needing to shift the likes of Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks and Marcus Tavernier in midfield.

Connelly and Balogun are of course competing with one another for a starting berth, as it is likely Wilder will opt for Andraz Sporar alongside one of the two new arrivals. Although Duncan Watmore, Uche Ikpeazu and Josh Coburn are also in contention.

It is a perfect game for the new signings to come into, given that Reading have not won in five, losing 2-1 to non-league Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup and losing 7-0 at home to Fulham in that run.