Portsmouth have issued a hands-off warning to Championship clubs showing an interest in star attacker Marcus Harness, it has emerged.

Harness has been in impressive form for Portsmouth this season.

The 25-year-old attacker has managed 10 goals and two assists in 25 games across all competitions, operating as both an attacking midfielder and right-winger.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, his form has attracted interest from elsewhere. Blackburn Rovers are said to have been showing interest in Harness.

However, The News has now revealed that Portsmouth have issued a hands-off message amid interest in the star forward. Clubs from the Championship have enquired about Harness’ availability, with Pompey now making their stance clear.

And, after their recent links with Harness, Blackburn have cooled their interest.

A key role to play…

Harness has shown that if Portsmouth are to make a push for promotion this season, he will be a key part of it.

The former Burton Albion star is Danny Cowley’s top scorer this season and his goals have been pivotal in Pompey’s strong run over the last few months. His willingness to run at players and carry the ball forward plays a big part in Cowley’s attack, so ensuring he stays beyond the end of this month should be of the utmost importance.

Harness averages 1.3 key passes and 1.8 shots per game and also shows a willingness to get stuck in, averaging 1.5 tackles every game.

If Harness can stay at his best and remain at Fratton Park, it would go a long way to helping Cowley’s Portsmouth in their bid for promotion this season.