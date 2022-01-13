Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater has been linked with a possible return to Hull City, with Wigan Athletic also keen – but what’s the latest on his future?

Slater, 22, was an important figure in Hull’s promotion back to the Championship last season. The midfielder made 34 appearances as the Tigers won the title with 89 points.

Since returning to the Blades, Slater is yet to feature this season and rumours have linked him with a move away from Bramall Lane.

What’s the latest on Slater?

Reports a week ago suggested that Wigan, in League One, could make an approach for Slater to help them earn promotion.

Hull boss Grant McCann wanted the midfielder back, but talks were yet to start due to Acun Ilicali’s takeover holding up.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom named Slater a “great kid” ahead of their FA Cup defeat to Wolves last weekend, whilst confirming there was interest in the midfielder.

The situation could be dealt with this month as Slater’s contract expires at Sheffield United at the end of the season. Despite three positive loan spells with Carlisle United, Scunthorpe United and Hull, the Gleadless-born man is yet to find himself a home.

The Yorkshire Post reported recently that Director of Football Tan Kesler wants to recruit overseas players, rather than home-based targets such as Slater.

Free-agent Emirhan Aydogan has been linked with a move to Hull, with the former Bursaspor man being without a club since the summer.

With this in mind, Wigan being an option for Slater opens many doors for him. The Latics are currently in the middle of the League One play-offs and possess quality in midfield in Tom Naylor and Max Power.

After helping Hull win the title last season, Slater’s experience in the division is a stand-out attribute that Wigan will be keen to add to their squad going into the second half of the season.