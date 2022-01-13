Huddersfield Town defender Romoney Crichlow has completed a loan move to Plymouth Argyle, it has been confirmed.

Crichlow, 22, has spent the first half of the season away from Huddersfield Town on loan with Swindon Town.

However, it has now been confirmed that the Terriers talent has linked up with Plymouth Argyle, where he will remain for the rest of the 2021/22 campaign.

As announced on the club’s official website, Crichlow links up with the Pilgrims as their second signing of the window following the arrival of midfielder Alfie Lewis from Irish outfit St Patrick’s Athletic.

He comes in to bolster Steven Schumacher’s defensive ranks, with the Plymouth boss expressing his delight at the signing upon confirmation. Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s a great signing for us, he is a young player who has been on loan at Swindon Town.

“He has had a great first part of the season with Swindon and we feel he will be able to add some real competition to our squad.

“He is a good athlete who has good quality and a really nice left foot. I am sure he’ll be a good addition to the squad.”

A welcome addition…

Since Brendan Galloway’s season-ending injury, Plymouth have had to deal with a shortage of options in central defence.

James Wilson, Dan Scarr and Macauley Gillesphey have been their main three options in the heart of defence, while youngsters like Ollie Tomlinson and Brandon Pursall have also been in and around the senior picture.

Crichlow’s arrival should ease the burden on the Pilgrims’ current centre-back options. He has operated as a centre-back in both a back four and back three before, giving Schumacher another much-needed option.

Now, Crichlow will be looking to make the most of his step up to League One, a division he is yet to test himself in.