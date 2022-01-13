Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has dismissed reports claiming Sunderland are interested in striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Alex Crook, reporter for talkSPORT, posted on Twitter on Wednesday that Sunderland are keen on the Peterborough United hotshot.

Lee Johnson keen to take Jonson Clarke-Harris to #SAFC from #PUFC. Transfer fee could be an issue though. Don't have a figure but told it could be more than £6m. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 12, 2022

However, Posh’s director of football Barry Fry has now moved to squash those rumours, insisting that he hasn’t been contacted by anyone from Sunderland regarding Clarke-Harris.

The Peterborough Telegraph‘s report adds that sources on Wearside have “laughed off” the £6m figure fee too, while Fry went on to state that the ongoing speculation surrounding stories that “aren’t true” are becoming “very frustrating”.

A hefty fee…

Given just how important Clarke-Harris’ goals were for Peterborough United last season, it would be a surprise to see him sold this winter. Although he has only managed four goals in 19 games this season, he is Darren Ferguson’s go-to man at the top of the pitch, with both Jack Marriott and Ricky-Jade Jones remaining sidelined for much of the season so far.

If Posh are to stay up this season, getting Clarke-Harris back to his best will be of great importance to Ferguson and co.

Fresh competition…

The latest incoming at London Road could help get the best out of Clarke-Harris.

Callum Morton has arrived on loan from fellow Championship side West Brom, providing more cover and competition for the former Rotherham United and Bristol Rovers striker.

Morton’s arrival will hopefully push Clarke-Harris back to his best, while he could also become a good strike partner for the Leicester-born ace as Posh look to fend off relegation.