Peterborough United have confirmed the loan signing of striker Callum Morton from West Bromwich Albion.

The 21-year-old striker bolsters Darren Ferguson’s attacking options as they look to escape the drop back down to League One.

Morton, who had spent the first half of the season on loan at Fleetwood Town in League One, joins Bali Mumba and Steven Benda as the other incoming players at the club this month.

It is the striker’s fifth loan spell of his career as he continues to yet make a single appearance for West Brom.

The London Road outfit currently sit 22nd in the Sky Bet Championship after struggling to adjust to life in the second tier, scoring only 20 goals -the joint-second lowest in the division.

Posh take on Coventry City on Saturday, where they’ll look to earn back-to-back home wins for the first time this season. With Reading’s 7-0 home drubbing against Fulham in the week, Peterborough have a huge chance to go level on points with the Royals.

Ferguson has persisted with two strikers in a 4-1-2-1-2 system this season, but goals have been hard to come by. Jonson Clarke-Harris, who bagged 31 times last season, has managed four this season, with their top scorer coming in Siriki Dembele with five.

There have only been six other goalscorers this season and Morton’s arrival will hopefully see a start of the goals pouring in for the club.

Posh hoping for goals…

Morton arrives at the club with goals to his name. At Fleetwood he managed seven goals after managing only three for Lincoln City last season.

In the 2019/20 season, the striker netted eight in 12 games as Northampton Town were promoted via the play-offs.

If Ferguson can get Morton firing and replicate the form that saw him pull Northampton up the table then Posh could see themselves survive this season.

His off-the-ball movement and pacy traits has the potential to compliment whoever he partners up top. With seven games in the next month on the horizon, the time for Morton to demonstrate his ability is now.