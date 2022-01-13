Fulham currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table as we approach the midway point of January.

The transfer window has been open for nearly two weeks now and already we’ve seen some impressive signings in the Championship.

League leaders Bournemouth have brought in both Ethan Laird and James Hill whilst West Brom have signed Daryl Dike as they look to resurrect their title challenge.

But Fulham are yet to make any signings. The club’s sole transfer dealing this month is the loan departure of Cyrus Christie to Swansea City which went through today.

So what can we expect from Fulham in the transfer market this month?

Unfortunately for Fulham fans, there’s been more reports of players leaving than coming in.

Fabio Carvalho’s future is a pressing one – he remains out of contract at the end of the season and interest in him is starting to ramp up once again.

A host of teams have been linked with the midfielder including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and Chelsea, and Fulham boss Marco Silva admitting that Carvalho could leave the club in this month’s transfer window.

Elsewhere, Fulham’s west London neighbours QPR have been linked with centre-back duo Alfie Mawson and Michael Hector, but it seems like Silva is unwilling to let either player leave the club.

The sole player linked with Fulham in recent weeks is Angelo Fulgini. The Angers midfielder had been linked with an £18million move to Craven Cottage ahead of this month, but reports have since revealed that French giants Marseille are now looking into a deal to sign Fulgini.

Fulham remain in title contention in the Championship, looking strong after their recent 7-0 demolition of Reading last time out.

The club has plenty of depth in their squad but one or two injuries could really make life difficult for Silva, and so not signing anyone this month could prove detrimental to his side’s season.

Up next for Fulham is a home game v Bristol City this weekend.