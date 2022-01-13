Coventry City and Nottingham Forest are keen on Birmingham City defender Kristian Pedersen, according to a report by Football Insider.

Premier League side Burnley have also been credited with an interest in the left-back in this transfer window.

Pedersen, 27, has been on the books at St. Andrew’s since 2018 but his side could face a battle to keep hold of him this month.

Football Insider claim Coventry and Nottingham Forest are ‘plotting moves’ for him this winter.

Current situation at Birmingham

Pedersen is out of contract at the end of this season and is currently due to become a free agent in the summer.

The Blues are yet to tie him down a new deal and run the risk of losing him for nothing in June as things stand.

He moved to the Midlands club four years ago having previously played for HB Køge and Union Berlin. He has since made 142 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with seven goals.

In terms of his performances in this campaign, he has made an average of 2.7 tackles, 2.7 interceptions and 2.2 clearances per game, as per WhoScored.

He also has an average rating of 6.94 per match this term which ranks him 7th out of Birmingham’s squad.

Coventry and Nottingham Forest keen?

There has been talk of Chelsea recalling Coventry’s current first choice left-back Ian Maatsen which would mean a move for Pederson makes sense.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, have been playing with usual midfielder Jack Colback in that position over recent times and could see the Denmark international as a perfect candidate to play that role in the future.

Birmingham are 18th in the league table and a move to either Coventry or Forest would see Pedersen rise to a club in the top-half.