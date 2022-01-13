Blackburn Rovers’ young defender Hayden Carter is wanted by League One side Portsmouth, reports have claimed.

Carter, 22, spent the second half of last season on loan with Burton Albion but has remained with Blackburn Rovers for the first half of the 2021/22 campaign.

The defender has been in and around Tony Mowbray’s first-team plans and has featured 10 times but hasn’t made a Championship appearance since November 3rd.

Now, as per a report from The News, Carter is attracting interest from League One side Portsmouth.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley is looking to bolster his defensive ranks this month as they battle for a top-six finish, with Carter identified as a potential option. The League One side are waiting to see if Rovers will sanction a temporary departure for Carter.

A good move for all parties?

With Portsmouth on the hunt for another centre-back and Carter getting a lack of senior game time at Ewood Park, a winter loan move could be beneficial for all parties.

A loan move to Fratton Park would give the youngster the chance to pick up more game time under the watchful eye of Pompey boss Cowley, also giving him the chance to play an important role in a promotion push.

It would be good for Blackburn too. Carter is a highly rated young talent and at 22, it could be best for his development to play first-team football, continuing his development out on loan after a strong spell with Burton last season and having impressed for Mowbray’s side when given the chance.