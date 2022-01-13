Rotherham United pair Ben Wiles and Mickel Miller are available for this weekend’s trip to Fleetwood Town, reports Paul Davis.

Rotherham United have integrated the duo back into training this week and they are fit for Saturday.

The Millers travel to the North-West on the back of their FA Cup loss to Championship side QPR on penalties last time out.

They have no fresh injury concerns and Rotherham Advertiser reporter Paul Davis has tweeted:

Ben Wiles (back) and Mickel Miller (hamstring) have both returned to training this week and are available for #rufc's trip to Fleetwood on Saturday. Full squad to pick from. No injuries. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) January 13, 2022

Wiles and Miller’s season so far

Wiles has been ever-present for Rotherham in the middle of the park during the first-half of the campaign.

The midfielder is now in his four year as a first-team regular at the New York Stadium and has his sights firmly set on helping them gain promotion back to the Championship.

Miller has enjoyed a new lease of life recently after spending time out on loan at Northampton Town last season to get some game time.

The winger has been left out of the past two matches against Crewe Alexandra and QPR respectively with a slight hamstring injury. He has played 18 times this term, scoring three goals and gaining six assists.

Flying Rotherham

Paul Warne’s side have lost just once in their last 18 matches in the league and prior to their 1-0 loss to Accrington Stanley on Boxing Day, their previous defeat before that was way back in September against Saturday’s opponents Fleetwood.

Rotherham remain top of the table and are joint with Sunderland on 50 points, a single point above 3rd place Wycombe Wanderers.