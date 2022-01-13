Preston North End could look at recalling Tom Bayliss from his loan spell at Wigan Athletic, as detailed in a report by Wigan Today.

Preston North End have a decision to make on the midfielder’s immediate future in this transfer window.

Bayliss, 22, is due to spend the whole season at the DW Stadium but has struggled for regular game time with the League One side.

Wigan Today suggests that there ‘remains a possibility’ that the Lilywhites could bring him back this month, especially after their change of manager from Frankie McAvoy to Ryan Lowe.

Wigan story so far

Wigan swooped to sign Bayliss in late August to bolster their midfield options and Preston gave him the green light to head out the exit door to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The former England youth international has had to bide his time for opportunities with the Latics and has made a total of 12 appearances in all competitions since his move there, with only six coming in the league.

He joined Preston in 2019 having risen up through the youth ranks at Coventry City and has since played 21 times for the Lancashire side.

What now?

Bayliss takes up a loan spot with the ‘Tics that could be used for another player before the end of this transfer window.

He does provide useful competition and depth to Richardson’s midfield department though and they might feel they still need him with Jordan Cousins out until April/May time.

Next up for Wigan is a trip to Doncaster Rovers away this weekend.