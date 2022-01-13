Approaching the halfway mark of the January transfer window, and Birmingham City have brought in Teden Mengi and Taylor Richards on loan.

The Blues recruited Mengi following Dion Sanderson’s return to Wolves at the start of the month, with Richards signing until the end of the season from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

Lee Bowyer has publicly expressed his desire to bring in more quality, but what other transfer business can we expect to see at Birmingham this month?

Various positions need improving…

A variety of names have been linked with a move to St Andrew’s already this month. Swansea City left-back Jake Bidwell has been rumoured to be on Bowyer’s radar with Juan Castillo set to be recalled by Chelsea.

Fulham defender Alife Mawson has also been linked with Birmingham who made an offer to sign him earlier in the month, but there has been no progress in this matter.

Whilst centre-back is one of Bowyer’s key areas to improve on, recruiting a player to fill the gaping hole Tahith Chong has left should surely be on Bowyer’s to-do list.

The Manchester United loanee is currently out injured and is undergoing rehabilitation at Old Trafford. With Riley McGree’s loan spell ending in December, a move for a winger to provide sparks for the Blues could come to fruition.

Potential departues?

Whilst recent performances have clarified that Birmingham needs new signings, there could yet be some outgoings at the club.

A player who has been linked with a move away is striker Sam Cosgrove. Reports this week have stated League Two side Salford City as favourites to land the services of the 25-year-old.

Cosgrove is currently playing for Shrewsbury Town in League One, but he has only managed 779 minutes across 17 games, scoring two goals.

Birmingham Live has also reported that there is interest in defender Kristian Pedersen, whose contract expires this summer.

Pedersen has been an integral part of Bowyer’s team this season and securing his services by extending his contract is almost as important as bringing in new players.