Birmingham City have emerged as the most likely side to sign Bristol City’s Kasey Palmer this month, as detailed in a report by Bristol Live.

Birmingham City are interested in the attacking midfielder and their boss Lee Bowyer is believed to be a ‘huge admirer’.

Palmer, 24, has struggled for game time during the first-half of this season at Ashton Gate and has made just eight appearances in all competitions.

QPR have also been linked with a move for him this winter but Bristol Live say the R’s have cooled their pursuit of him, leaving the Blues in the most favourable position to land him.

Current situation at Bristol City

Palmer signed a four-year contract when he joined Bristol City in August 2019 from Chelsea after he impressed them on loan.

He has since made 79 appearances for the Robins in all competitions and has chipped in with eight goals and seven assists.

The Jamaica international was loaned out to fellow Championship side Swansea City for part of the last campaign and has since struggled to get much game time on his return to Ashton Gate this term.

Birmingham an option?

Birmingham have had a slow first-half of the season and currently sit 18th in the league table. They are only eight points above the drop zone and will be hoping they aren’t sucked into a relegation fight.

Palmer has proven himself during loan spells away from Chelsea at Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers in the past and would be a useful addition to the Midlands club if they were able to get him.

He has a point to prove and would give them something different going forward, as well as injecting some more quality into their ranks.

Next up for the Blues is an away trip to Preston North End this weekend.