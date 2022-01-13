Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is looking to reunite with Rangers midfielder John Lundstram, according to The Daily Record.

Middlesbrough are hoping to sign reinforcements this window in the hopes of improving their chances of achieving a top six finish come the end of the season.

One player they have identified as a potential target is Rangers midfielder John Lundstram. The 27-year-old is out of favour at Ibrox and a move away from the Scottish champions could be on the cards this month.

Lundstram worked with Wilder during their time at Sheffield United together. The now-Boro boss signed Lundstram from Oxford United in 2017 for the Blades, with the midfielder going on to play 120 games in all competitions before leaving for Rangers.

Since making the switch to Scotland in July last year, he has only featured 13 times in the league, scoring once. He is now seen as surplus to requirements and Boro could snap him up in the coming weeks before the transfer deadline.

However, with Lundstram having signed a three-year deal at the start of the campaign, Rangers could potentially demand a decent fee for the player; something which the Championship side may not be willing to do.

Middlesbrough are looking to finalise a deal to sign midfielder Riley McGree from Charlotte in the MLS shortly and this could put an end to any pursuit of Lundstram, if Wilder is happy with his midfield options.

At present they have the likes of Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier, Martin Payero, and James Lea Siliki at their disposal, but Lundstram could provide something different to what they already have in their arsenal.