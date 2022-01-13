Huddersfield Town are ‘among a number of clubs’ weighing up a move for Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes, reports Football Insider.

Sykes, 24, is a target of Huddersfield Town’s and a number of other clubs as he enters the final six months of his Oxford United contract.

Football Insider say that the Terriers have been making ‘regular checks’ on the Northern Irishman, and that they are ready to make a move in this month’s transfer window.

Sykes’ season so far…

Sykes has scored four goals in his last six outings for Oxford United. A midfielder by trade, Sykes has been playing in a more attacking role for Karl Robinson’s side this season, either featuring on the right of a midfield three or the right of a front three.

This season, Sykes has scored eight goals in his 21 League One outings. It’s been his best goal-scoring season so far and after three full seasons with Oxford, it looks like he could be moving on in the coming months.

Huddersfield’s missing edge…

Carlos Corberan’s side have surprised everyone in the Championship this season. They’ve maintained the pace with the rest of the top-six and find themselves in 6th place after their opening 26 games.

But the Terriers have scored just 32 goals in the league this season.

Their top scorer is Danny Ward with seven goals in the Championship but their next highest scoring payer, Sorba Thomas, has just three goals in the league.

Corberan then could well look to add some more firepower to his ranks this month and a move for Sykes could be ideal – he’s a prolific midfield player and could yet be available for a cut-price this month given his contract situation.

Up next for Huddersfield Town is a home game v Swansea City this weekend.