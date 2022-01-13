Aberdeen are yet to recieve any contact from clubs regarding Ryan Hedges’ future, with Blackburn Rovers having been heavily linked with the 26-year-old.

Hedges is out of contract at Aberdeen next summer. The Welshman has again been in fine form this season, scoring twice and assisting four in his 14 Scottish Premiership appearances.

Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a move for Hedges ahead of this month. Reports have claimed that Rovers were hoping to seal a pre-contract agreement for Hedges this month, which would secure his move to Ewood Park come the expiry of his Aberdeen contract in the summer.

But a fresh report from The Scotsman has revealed that Aberdeen are yet to recieve any contact from any club regarding Hedges’ future – they say that a pre-contract deal is ‘yet to be signed’ and that Aberdeen have tabled a ‘very attractive’ contract renewal.

Mowbray moving on?

The above report from The Scotsman also states that Blackburn have turned their attention to new targets, and so Tony Mowbray’s interest in Hedges might well have been short-lived.

In fact, Rovers have been linked with Barnsley’s Callum Brittain and Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville.

The pair could make a move to Ewood Park this month, Summerville being a potential loan, suggesting that Blackburn have tried and failed in their pursuit of hedges.

But we’re only half way through the month and so Rovers have a couple of weeks left to weigh up a pre-contract move for Hedges.

It’d certainly be a shrewd move but it depends on whether or not he decides to extend his Aberdeen future.

Up next for Blackburn Rovers is a trip to Cardiff City this weekend.