Middlesbrough secured the signing of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun on a short-term loan this week, and manager Chris Wilder has given his thoughts on the transfer.

Middlesbrough are flying high under Wilder and have won six, drew two and lost one in all competitions in his nine games in charge. But Boro are now looking to kick on and break into that top six come the end of the season.

The manager knows what his side need in order to make that progression and has already wasted no time in getting new faces through the door.

Aaron Connelly has joined on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, and youngster Caolan Boyd-Munce signed permanently from Championship rivals Birmingham City. But highly-rated striker Folarin Balogun is the one that has Wilder ‘delighted’.

“We’re delighted to get Flo in,” he said in an interview with the club’s official website.

“He’s a player I’ve known about for a long time and we identified him as someone who could come in and improve us in the second half of the season.”

When asked what attributes and qualities he can bring to Middlesbrough, Wilder talked up Balogun’s abilities.

“He has great movement, good pace, and he’s a natural finisher. We’re looking forward to working with him.”

The Boro boss has utilised his preferred 3-5-2 formation since taking the reigns from previous boss Neil Warnock and so Balogun is expected to have a striker partner at the top end of the pitch.

Andraz Sporar is the likely candidate, although there is also Connelly, Duncan Watmore, Uche Ikpeazu, and Josh Coburn in contention.

Balogun could be in line to make his debut this weekend, as the Teessiders take on Reading at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon. He will be looking to make an instant impression in front of the Middlesbrough faithful.