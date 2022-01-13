Wigan Athletic are yet to sign anybody this month as they approach the midway point of the window.

Wigan Athletic are fighting for promotion at the top end of League One.

They are currently 4th in the table and are five points off the summit.

What transfer business could we expect to see from them between now and the end of January?

Players who have been linked with Wigan?

The Latics are closing in on a deal to sign Hull City striker Josh Magennis. The Northern Ireland international scored 18 goals in all competitions last season to fire the Tigers to promotion to the Championship.

Leam Richardson’s side have been linked with a move for Cambridge United left-back Jack Iredale. The defender played a key role in the U’s going up last term from League Two and has adapted well to the step up a division.

Millwall striker Matt Smith has also been mentioned, as has Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater. The latter is also said to be on the radar of his former loan club Hull where he was a teammate of Magennis’ last term.

Wigan have also been credited with an interest in Bohemians defender Andrew Lyons, along with the likes of Shrewsbury Town and Plymouth Argyle.

The ‘Tics have had their fair share of transfer rumours this winter and their fans will be hoping they can see their club starting getting some deals over the line.

Potential departures?

Rotherham United have a big decision to make on the future of loanee Curtis Tilt this month, with 15th January being the recall cut-off date. The Millers are battling against Wigan for promotion to the Championship.

Summer recruit Jordan Jones could potentially head out the exit door as he has been linked with Barnsley, Luton Town, Blackpool, Derby County and Huddersfield Town.