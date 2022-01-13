West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone says he is solely focused on achieving promotion from the Championship this season, but admits that he wants to be ‘back playing in the Premier League’.

The future of Johnstone has been a pressing issue for West Brom all season.

After missing out on a summer move, the England shot-stopper has remained at The Hawthorns and has continued to prove his worth to the club.

He’s kept 11 clean sheets in the Championship so far this season – the joint-highest amount in the league. And it’s kept his Premier League links alive with several clubs having been linked throughout the campaign so far, including the likes of Everton, West Ham, Spurs, Southampton and Newcastle United (The Sun on Sunday, 12.12.21).

Now though, speaking to Express and Star, Johnstone has spoken out about his future. He said:

“There was a lot of talk in the summer. It (a transfer) just didn’t happen and we are focused on doing our best to get promoted back up this year. That’s the only aim.

“I see the speculation and there’s nothing I can do about it. It’s out of my control but I want to be back playing in the Premier League.”

A bitter end…

West Brom have been trying to get Johnstone to sign a new deal throughout this season. But reports earlier in the week revealed that those talks have not progressed, with The Athletic’s Steve Madeley stating that Johnstone is ‘almost certain’ to leave The Hawthorns next summer.

For Valerien Ismael’s side then, it could be a case of getting the best out of Johnstone between now and the end of the season.

He’s definitely a player who bolsters their promotion credentials and so selling him this month, for what’d be a small amount of what he’s actually worth, seems pointless.

Up next for the Baggies is a trip to QPR this weekend.