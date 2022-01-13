Burnley have identified Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore as a potential replacement for Chris Wood.

Wood has today completed his move from Burnley to Newcastle United.

The striker joins in a £25million deal which has split opinion, but which certainly leaves Sean Dyche’s side light on numbers in the final third.

And GiveMeSport has now revealed that Burnley could turn their attentions to Cardiff City and Wales striker Moore as a replacement for Wood.

Moore has undoubtedly struggled in the Championship this season, scoring five goals in his 22 league outings.

Premier League links…

Wolves were linked with the striker in the summer. It came after Moore scored an impressive 20 Championship goals for the Bluebirds in the last campaign, with Championship leaders Bournemouth having also been recently linked with a move for Moore.

He’s out of contract at Cardiff in 2023. Steve Morison’s side currently sit in 20th place of the table after a torrid season so far, with this month having not been kind to the club.

They’ve already lost their creative outlet in Ryan Giles who’s been recalled by parent club Wolves, and the loss of Moore would prove a further setback for the club.

A potential fee?

No new fee has been revealed, but when Wolves were linked in the summer, a £7million prove tag was being banded around.

For Cardiff, they’ll surely be keen on keeping Moore until at least the summer. They’re in a very perilous position in the Championship and could yet be dragged into the bottom three, and so keeping a proven Championship striker in their ranks should be paramount.

But it’s not been easy at Cardiff this season, and Moore could well have his head turned by this emerging Premier League interest from Burnley who are now in desperate need of a striker.