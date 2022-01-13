Charlton Athletic are yet to sign anybody this month as they approach the midway point of the month.

Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson is currently in his first transfer window at the helm since taking the full-time job.

The Addicks were beaten 2-1 away to Crewe Alexandra yesterday and have lost their last three league games now.

What transfer business could we expect to see from them between now and the end of January?

Players who have been linked with Charlton

Jackson said in an interview in November with the CAFC Supporter’s Trust that he was interested in a permanent deal for Luton Town loan man Elliot Lee. The attacking midfielder moved to The Valley in late August on a deal until the end of the season and has since scored three goals in 24 games in all competitions.

Aston Villa attacker Cameron Archer is reportedly on the radar of Charlton. Fellow League One sides such as Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Sunderland Lincoln City have also been mentioned as potential suitors for the teenager.

Another Premier League youngster who has been linked as well is Crystal Palace midfielder Jack Wells-Morrison. The 17-year-old has risen up through the youth ranks at Selhurst Park and was on the bench for the Eagles last week against Millwall in the FA Cup.

Potential departures?

Albie Morgan could be loaned out to get some game time under his belt having struggled to break into the side since Jackson took over from Nigel Adkins.

In terms of players who have already gone, Harry Arter returned to his parent club Nottingham Forest earlier this month after failing to make an impact and leaves behind a loan spot to fill with another recruit.

Youngster Hady Ghandour has gone to Chelmsford City on a temporary basis to get some more experience after he spent time with Maidstone earlier on in the campaign.