Ipswich Town defender Toto Nsiala is closing in on a permanent move to Fleetwood Town, reports TWTD.

Nsiala, 29, has been with Ipswich Town since 2018. He joined from Shrewsbury Town and has since featured 78 times in all competitions for the Tractor Boys, having made 11 League One appearances this season.

But now, the DR Congo man is nearing his permanent exit from Portman Road, and the centre-back is set to sign for Town’s League One rivals Fleetwood.

TWTD state that the two clubs are in discussions over a permanent deal, and that they hope to have the move finalised before the weekend.

Nsiala is out of contract at Ipswich Town in the summer.

Smart move from Ipswich?

Interestingly, TWTD go on to mention that Ipswich Town are ‘close’ to reaching their FFP limit in terms of players and wages, after their mass summer overhaul before this season.

The departure of Nsiala then takes some strain off of Ipswich Town’s finances and it also opens up space for the club to pursue permanent deals for the likes of Christian Walton and Macauley Bonne, as per TWTD.

Not a fan favourite…

In what’s been a difficult and frustrating season for Ipswich Town so far, and Nsiala has come under fire among the fans.

His performances in defence have been shaky to say the least. His inconsistency at the back has been just a part of Ipswich Town’s defensive woes this season, with the club having conceded 34 goals in their 25 League One outings.

Fleetwood meanwhile sit in 19th place of the table. They face a relegation scrap in the second half of this season but an experienced signing like Nsiala might yet make a positive difference within their side.

Up next for Ipswich Town is a trip to Bolton Wanderers this weekend.