Cardiff City are not pursuing a move for Huddersfield Town’s Rarmani Edmonds-Green, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

Cardiff City were linked with the defender along with fellow Championship sides Preston North End and Barnsley in a report by the The Sun last month.

However, it has now emerged that he is not on the Bluebirds’ radar in this transfer window.

Edmonds-Green, 22, is currently on loan at Rotherham United and has helped the Millers rise to the summit of League One this season.

Cardiff already stocked up on defenders

He will not be making the move to Wales this month with Wales Online also mentioning that signing another centre-back is not on Steve Morison’s agenda right now.

The same report has also quashed speculation linking the second tier outfit with former Chelsea man Jonathan Panzo, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Haydon Roberts and Zulte Waregem’s Cameron Humphreys-Grant.

The Bluebirds already have the likes of Aden Flint, Sean Morrison, Ciaron Brown, Mark McGuinness and Curtis Nelson as their options in that area.

What now for Edmonds-Green?

His focus will be on gaining promotion to the Championship with Rotherham. He is due to spend the rest of the season with the Millers and is gaining plenty of first-team experience.

Edmonds-Green has been on the books at Huddersfield for his whole career to date and has made 27 appearances for the Terriers to date, as well as having other loan spells away at Brighouse Town, Bromley and Swindon Town in the past.