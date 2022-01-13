Discussions are ‘ongoing’ between Ipswich Town and QPR regarding a permanent Portman Road move for R’s striker Macauley Bonne.

Bonne joined Ipswich Town on loan at the start of the season and has since found his scoring touch, netting 12 goals in his 24 League One outings so far.

The 26-year-old managed just three in 34 Championship outings last time round, but on loan with the Tractor Boys this season he’s regained his confidence in front of goal, and now the League One club could make his stay permanent.

A report from TWTD has revealed that Ipswich Town remain keen on a permanent signing and that discussions are ongoing between the two clubs.

The striker remains contracted at QPR until 2023.

Tensions rising…

Earlier in the season, when Bonne was in peak form for Ipswich Town, there were suggestions that QPR might recall him this month.

Bonne was quick to have his say on the matter, stating that he didn’t want to be recalled. But QPR boss Mark Warburton promptly responded, stating that Bonne is his player and that he’ll recall him if he pleases.

Since then, Bonne has struggled for goals. He grabbed one in Ipswich’s last outing v Gillingham but that was his first goal in 10 appearances for the Tractor Boys.

Ipswich have also undergone a managerial change with Kieran McKenna coming in after Paul Cook’s surprise exit, having now picked up back-to-back wins to move up into 10th.

Ipswich have Bonne until the end of the season and as it stands, there doesn’t seem to be a need for QPR to recall him.

That could quickly change however, and if Bonne can go on and score some more goals between now and the end of the season then it could leave the R’s with a tricky decision to make in the summer.