Hull City are not pursuing a deal for Santa Clara midfielder Hidemasa Morita this month, reports Mike White.

Hull City have been linked with a move for the Japan international over recent times, with the original report coming from Portuguese news outlet Ojogo.

Morita, 26, only made the move to the Portuguese Primeira Liga in January 2021 and has since been a key player for Santa Clara.

The Tigers’ prospective new director of football, Tan Kesler, has admitted that he was on their scouting list as but they are not working on a deal for him this winter. White, who is BBC Humberside Sport Editor, has tweeted:

On Japanese midfielder Hidemasa Morita, admitted that he was on their scouting list & Kesler knows the owner of Morita’s current club, Portuguese side Santa Clara. However, he told me they won’t be pursuing that one.#hcafc (2/4) — Mike White (@mikewhitesport) January 12, 2022

Big window for Hull

Acun Ilicali is hoping to complete his takeover of Hull as soon as possible so he can start adding to the squad before the end of the transfer window to boost their survival hopes.

The Turkish businessman attended his first game at the MKM Stadium last weekend in the club’s 3-2 loss to Everton in the FA Cup.

Kesler is a close associate of Ilicali’s and is the president of sports agency company HTK Sports & Media.

No Yorkshire move for Morita this month

Morita has made 12 appearances for Japan so far in his career and is a name for Hull fans to keep an eye out for in the future with Kelser saying that he is one who has been on their shortlist.

The midfielder started his career in the J1 League with Kawasaki Frontale and played 108 times for them before switching to Europe last year.