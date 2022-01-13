Middlesbrough, Sunderland, and Hull City are monitoring Burnley defender Anthony Glennon, according to Football Insider.

Middlesbrough have already wrapped up two Premier League loan signings this winter, with striker duo Aaron Connelly and Folarin Balogun arriving from Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal respectively.

They are now eyeing another top flight swoop, with Burnley left-back Anthony Glennon on their list of targets. However, Chris Wilder’s side do face stiff competition from division rivals Hull City and local rivals Sunderland in League One.

The 22-year-old defender is currently out on loan at Barrow in League Two until the end of the season and all three clubs will be keeping tabs on Glennon ahead of a summer move. He made an immediate impression on his Barrow debut, scoring against Barnsley in the FA Cup last weekend.

He started his career at Liverpool but made the switch to Burnley’s academy in 2018. Since arriving he has played three times in the Clarets first-team, with all of his appearances coming in cup competitions.

He spent the latter half of the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Grimsby Town in the fourth tier, playing 12 times and scoring once.

But Glennon is now at an age where he needs to be playing regular football and Burnley may not be the most clear pathway to the first-team. Therefore a move could be on the cards in order to achieve this goal, with Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Hull all waiting in the wings.

The player would be available on a free transfer given his current deal expires at Turf Moor this summer.