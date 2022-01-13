Approaching the midway point of the month and QPR’s sole signing of January is David Marshall from Derby County.

QPR have signed the Scottish goalkeeper on a deal until the end of the season, after R’s boss Mark Warburton first lost Seny Dieng to AFCON and then Jordan Archer to injury.

His side have moved quickly to bring in a new stopper, but what other transfer business can we expect to see at QPR this month?

Centre-back search continues…

QPR were well reported to be in the market for a centre-back ahead of this month. And it looked as though former Bournemouth mam Steve Cook would be that centre-back, but for him opting for a move to Nottingham Forest at the last minute.

Since, the R’s have been linked with Fulham duo Alfie Mawson and Michael Hector, but they’ve already been knocked back in that particular pursuit by their west London neighbours.

But Birmingham City’s Harlee Dean is someone on Warburton’s radar, and he’s someone he knows well having worked with the 30-year-old at Brentford in the past.

Potential departures?

Whilst potential signings look to be on the horizon, QPR could yet have some unwanted interest in their players before now and the end of the month, and one player linked with a move away is Lyndon Dykes.

Reports this week have linked both Bournemouth and Newcastle United with the Scottish international, who’s scored six goals in 18 league outings this season.

Elsewhere, midfielder George Thomas has been linked with both Blackpool and Portsmouth.

QPR used the January transfer window to their advantage last time round, bringing in a number of players to help transform their season.

They currently sit in 5th place of the table but reinforcements look to be needed if they’re to keep the pace – up next for QPR is a home game v West Brom.