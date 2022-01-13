Tranmere Rovers are being linked with a move for Hearts striker Armand Gnanduillet, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record.

Tranmere Rovers are believed to be the ‘most likely’ destination for the Scottish Premiership man in this transfer window.

Gnanduillet, 29, has fallen down the pecking order at Tynecastle Park and has started just three league games for Robbie Neilson’s side this season.

The Edinburgh Evening News reported last month that Salford City were interested in signing him this winter. However, their fellow League Two side have now emerged in the picture.

Tranmere situation

Tranmere are flying high in the fourth tier and find themselves 2nd in the table behind Forest Green Rovers after a strong first-half of the campaign.

Micky Mellon’s men have the best defensive record in the division but have only scored 25 goals which is less than the rest of the top-half.

They could do with bolstering their attacking options and Gnanduillet is someone who has experience of playing in the Football League.

Familiar face

Gnanduillet actually had a brief loan spell with the Whites in 2014, only a year after moving to England from France to join Chesterfield.

He later went on to make a total of 98 appearances for the Spirerites and bagged 12 goals.

Spells at Oxford United, Stevenage, Leyton Orient and Blackpool followed on for him before his move to Hearts in January 2021.

The Ivorian forward helped the Jam Tarts gain promotion from the Scottish Championship last term but has since fallen out-of-favour in the top flight.