Preston North End shot-stopper Connor Ripley will be staying at Deepdale this month to provide Ryan Lowe with sufficient goalkeeping cover.

Ripley, 28, is yet to make an appearance for Preston North End this season, with his only game time coming for Salford City during an emergency loan spell.

He was named in a Championship matchday squad for the first time at the start of this month. Declan Rudd has served as Daniel Iversen’s number two for much of the season but injury means he’ll be on the sidelines for some time to come, so Mathew Hudson has been named on the bench more often than not recently.

With Ripley down the pecking order, it looked as though the door was open for him to depart. However, the Lancashire Post has now reported that the former Middlesbrough man is set to remain at Deepdale.

Ripley’s long-term situation

Although the ‘keeper looks poised to remain with Preston for the rest of the season, his contract situation remains up in the air.

The former England U20s international is out of contract at the end of the season and with first-team chances unlikely, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the door opened for him to move on in the summer.

It seems only an injury to Iversen will give Ripley a chance at a first-team shot with Lowe, given that the Dane has played in every Championship game this season.

In his three years with Preston, Ripley has played 10 times, keeping two clean sheets in the process.