Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth are said to be showing interest in Chelsea midfielder Tariq Uwakwe.

Uwakwe, 22, has spent the vast majority of his career in Chelsea’s youth academy.

The midfielder’s only time away from the Premier League club came on loan with Accrington Stanley, where he spent the 2020/21 campaign. with John Coleman’s side, Uwakwe played 21 times, netting four goals and laying on four assists in the process.

However, with the player now entering the final six months of his contract at Chelsea, League One duo Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth are said to be showing an interest.

Football Insider reports that the duo are among the sides keen on the London-born midfielder. It is added that Chelsea are ready to let Uwakwe depart this month, though they do want to have a sell-on clause included in any deal. Scottish Premiership side Motherwell and some of Pompey and the Owls’ League One rivals are said to be keen as well.

Previous trial spell

During the summer window, Darren Moore cast his eye over Uwakwe ahead of a potential deal, but a move didn’t materialise at the time.

However, with Uwakwe potentially on the move this month, it seems the midfielder was never completely ruled out by the Wednesday boss.

An intriguing option

At 22, Uwakwe still has plenty of his best years ahead of him, hence why Chelsea are keen on inserting a sell-on clause in any deal.

He would bring plenty of versatility to any side he joins. Uwakwe can operate in a number of midfield roles, featuring on either the left or right-hand side of midfield as well as through the middle as a central midfielder or attacking midfielder.

The former England U20s international has shown he can be a goal threat too, previously scoring a hat-trick during his time on loan with Accrington Stanley as well as managing 12 goals in 49 games for Chelsea’s U18s.