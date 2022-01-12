Fulham man Cyrus Christie is close to joining Championship rivals Swansea City, it has been claimed.

Christie, 29, has fallen down the pecking order at Craven Cottage, failing to appear in any of Fulham’s Championship matchday squads this season.

The former Derby County and Coventry City man’s only first-team outing has come in the Cottagers’ Carabao Cup defeat to Leeds United.

Now, as per talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, Christie is closing in on a move to Championship rivals Swansea City.

Crook stated on Twitter that the Irishman is a player of interest to the Swans before adding that he believes the deal is closed when asked by a follower.

Swansea’s current options

Christie mainly features as a right-back, though he has filled in at centre-back at times.

Russell Martin is on the lookout for a new option after losing Ethan Laird, leaving him light on an option at right-back/ right wing-back. Kyle Naughton has spent much of his career at right-back but has mainly been deployed at centre-back this season, while youngster Tivonge Rushesha is another option on the right-hand side of defence.

Interestingly, Swansea deployed a four-man defence for first time in their last game, deploying full-backs rather than wing-backs against Southampton.

A good move for Christie?

Having fallen down the pecking order at Fulham, this move would mean Christie gets a shot at regular first-team football with a team that still holds the ultimate aspiration of returning to the Premier League.

Although that will be a stretch this season, a move could be good for all parties as Christie enters the final months of his Fulham contract.