Middlesbrough are reportedly closing in on former Birmingham City loan man Riley McGree, with the midfielder said to be on Teesside for talks and a medical.

McGree, 23, saw his loan spell with Birmingham City come to an end earlier this month.

Following the expiry of his loan, it seemed that he was set to return to parent club Charlotte FC, only for interest to emerge from Championship outfit Middlesbrough and Scottish Premiership side Celtic. It was said that Celtic are closing in on a deal for the Australian this week as Ante Postecoglou looks to bolster his midfield ranks.

Now though, as per a report from Football Insider, McGree is now in Middlesbrough for talks and a medical as Chris Wilder looks to secure a deal.

McGree’s time in England

McGree arrived in England in October 2020, joining Birmingham City on loan from Charlotte.

Across his time at St Andrew’s, the six-time Australian international played 30 times. In the process, he chipped in with three goals and two assists, putting in some impressive performances under Lee Bowyer’s management this season.

So far this campaign, he has been deployed in a number of roles, operating as an attacking midfielder and central midfielder mainly. However, he has featured on the right-wing too, playing in the position in the Blues’ 2-0 loss to Hull City earlier this season.

Another strong signing for Wilder?

Although it seems there is still work to be done before a deal is completed, the signing of McGree would make for another good bit of business for Boro.

Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun and Brighton and Hove Albion striker Aaron Connolly have both arrived in impressive loan deals, further bolstering their attacking ranks.

McGree would be a strong addition to Wilder’s midfield too as they look to fight off Celtic to seal a deal.