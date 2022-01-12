Sheffield Wednesday’s 16-year-old starlet Bailey Cadamarteri is said to be attracting interest from West Ham United and Brentford.

That’s according to The Star, who state the Premier League duo are monitoring Cadamarteri’s situation at Sheffield Wednesday closely.

As he’s still only 16, Cadamarteri isn’t able to sign professional terms with the Owls just yet. He can sign a professional deal in May though, when he turns 17. However, his situation has caught the eyes of both West Ham and Brentford, with the report adding that the duo are “unlikely” to be the only sides aware of the youngster.

As per Transfermarkt, the Leeds-born talent’s contract doesn’t expire until the end of the 2022/23 campaign but with interest drumming up, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him offered new terms once he turns 17 to fend off interest from elsewhere.

Avoiding past mistakes

With another one of their young stars attracting interest from elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday will be determined to avoid past mistakes that have seen them lose some of their top talents before they’ve been able to make a telling impact on proceedings at Hillsborough.

Two prime examples are Osaze Urhoghide and Liam Shaw, who both joined Celtic after their contracts with Wednesday came to an end.

Although neither have been able to make their presence known at Celtic Park just yet, both were highly-rated talents at Hillsborough and looked set for big roles going forward. However, an inability to secure their futures led to their departures.

If the Owls want to avoid the same fate with Cadamarteri or any of their other top talents, they will need to act quicker than before to secure their futures.