Birmingham City loan man Juan Familia-Castillo is set to be recalled by parent club Chelsea, reports have claimed.

Familia-Castillo, 21, linked up with Birmingham City in the summer to bolster Lee Bowyer’s options on the left-hand side.

Able to operate both as a left-back and left wing-back, Familia-Castillo has struggled for game time at St Andrew’s. The Dutchman has made just five appearances for the Blues’ senior side, also featuring four times for their U23s side.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, parent club Chelsea are set to bring Familia-Castillo back from Birmingham City.

The report states that both Birmingham and Chelsea are ready to bring the loan to an end. The Premier League club will then look to send Familia-Castillo out on loan once again, giving him a chance to pick up more senior experience away from Stamford Bridge.

Birmingham City’s left-back situation

With Familia-Castillo reportedly set for a loan recall, Bowyer’s left-back options look set to change.

Not only is the Chelsea youngster poised to depart, but reports have claimed the Blues have stepped up their pursuit for Jake Bidwell. A deal for the Swansea City man would soften the blow of Familia-Castillo’s departure, meaning they still have two solid options on the left-hand side of defence.

Kristian Pedersen’s situation could yet change too. Interest in the Dane is said to have arisen from elsewhere and his contract is expiring at the end of the season.

In the meantime…

While the Blues also focus on off-pitch matters regarding transfers, Bowyer’s side will be determined to amend on-pitch matters too.

Birmingham City are four games without a win in the Championship and have lost their last three games across all competitions, most recently falling to defeat against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

Next up in the league, they face an in-form Preston North End, who have enjoyed a successful start to life under Ryan Lowe.