Birmingham City are stepping up their pursuit of Swansea City’s left-sided ace Jake Bidwell, Birmingham Live has reported.

Bidwell, 28, was linked with a move to Birmingham City back in December and as of yet, it’s yet to materialise into a deal.

However, a fresh report from Birmingham Live has stated the Blues have stepped up their pursuit of the Swansea City man.

Lee Bowyer is said to be lining up Bidwell as a replacement for Kristian Pedersen, who is said to be attracting interest from elsewhere as his contract nears an end.

Former Brentford and QPR man Bidwell has dropped out of the starting XI in recent months, with his Championship appearance coming in their 2-0 win over Barnsley in late November. Ryan Manning has taken up the spot at left wing-back since Bidwell’s omission, with Russell Martin dropping him to the bench.

Bowyer’s options

The aforementioned Pedersen has been Bowyer’s main option on the left-hand side of defence, operating as a left-back, left wing-back and left-sided centre-back this season.

Chelsea loanee Juan Familia-Castillo is another option though reports have claimed he is set to be recalled by the Stamford Bridge outfit, leaving Birmingham light on options. George Friend has spent much of his career playing at left-back, but he has featured at centre-back when deployed this season.

A deal for Bidwell would be a welcome addition for at St Andrew’s, presenting Bowyer with a new option on the left-hand side of defence.