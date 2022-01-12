Doncaster Rovers are trying to sign John-Joe O’Toole, reports Alan Nixon.

Doncaster Rovers want to lure the experienced midfielder away from Mansfield Town in this transfer window.

O’Toole, 33, is due to see his contract at Field Mill expire this month and he will become available on a free transfer.

The Stags are hoping to extend his deal but are facing some competition for his signature now from the league above.

Nixon has tweeted that Donny are ready to swoop in:

Doncaster. Trying to snap up experienced O’Toole. Currently at Mansfield. Long term contract offer. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 12, 2022

Blow incoming for Mansfield?

O’Toole is a player who Mansfield boss Nigel Clough knows well having managed him at his former club Burton Albion in the past.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international was released by the Brewers at the end of last season and bided his time as he weighed up his next move as a free agent.

He eventually decided to put pen-to-paper with the Stags in October on a short-term basis and has since been a key player for the League Two side.

The veteran has made 12 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with three goals.

Doncaster battling for survival

Doncaster are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of League One and could see O’Toole as someone to boost their survival hopes.

Gary McSheffrey is currently in his first transfer window since taking over from Richie Wellens on a permanent basis and will be looking to put his own stamp on the squad.

O’Toole is a vastly experienced player who has racked up 477 appearances in his career to date and knows the third tier inside out having previously played at that level for Colchester United and Northampton Town in the past.