Derby County are keen on Stoke City goalkeeper Frank Fielding, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Derby. Old boy Frank Fielding is Rooney first choice to join as Marshall replacement. Currently in deal at Stoke. Should be within pay limits allowed. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 12, 2022

Derby County have identified their former stopper as a potential replacement for David Marshall.

Fielding, 33, is out of contract this month after penning a short-term contract with fellow Championship side Stoke at the start of December and is due to become a free agent.

He linked up with the Potters last month to give them some competition and depth between the sticks.

Previous Derby County spell

Fielding is a familiar face to Derby fans having played for them from 2010 to 2013. He initially moved to Pride Park on loan from Blackburn Rovers but the deal was later made permanent.

He went on to make 80 appearances for the Rams in all competitions before leaving for Bristol City.

Other spells

The former England youth international started out at Blackburn but never made a senior appearance for the Lancashire side. Instead, he gained plenty of experience out on loan at Wycombe Wanderers, Northampton Town, Rochdale, Leeds United and Derby.

After leaving the Rams, Fielding spent six years at Ashton Gate and played 181 times for the Robins. He helped them gain promotion from League One during his time at the club.

Millwall then came calling in 2019 and he spent two years as a back-up option at The Den before being released at the end of the last campaign.

Derby are now interested in re-signing him as their new number one when his deal at Stoke expires.